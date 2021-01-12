Iowa National Guard warns of ‘completely false’ viral post on social media

(KCAU) — The Iowa National Guard said an image making rounds on social media and marked with their insignia is “completely false.”

The image said that Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard alongside the military and first responders to prevent looting and rioting ahead of a two-week mandatory quarantine.

An official told KCAU 9 that the image first made rounds on social media in the first week of April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the US and began recirculating after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

They said that if the National Guard were to mobilize, they would put out a release on their website and on their official social media channels. The Iowa National Guard is in communication with officials throughout the state ready to respond if needed.

They add that if they are seen “out and about right now”, they are either assisting with COVID-19 efforts or partaking in routine training.

The ask the public to be cognizant of what they see and share online.

Any questions people may have about the Iowa National Guard’s response to COVID-19 or for other news can be found on their website.