Iowa National Guard promotes two women to high-level leadership positions

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — In January, two women in the Iowa National Guard were promoted to high-level senior leadership positions.

Colonel Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, and Colonel Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services, were promoted to the rank of colonel.

The female officers will hold the promoted rank in the Iowa Army National Guard for the first time in 15 years.

At a ceremony, Johnson spoke directly to potential future female leaders in the Iowa National Guard. Johnson enlisted the help of Pvt. Megan Kellogg, 68G Patient Administration Specialist, and the lowest ranking member in the Army Medical Detachment to pin on her new rank.

The oldest and younger members of the organization cut the cake together and received the first pieces of cake. This is a tradition that displays the passing of knowledge and links the past and future.

Photo Courtesy of Iowa National Guard, Capt. Kevin Waldron

Johnson’s family couldn’t attend the event due to the pandemic, and Kellogg said she was honored to help with the pinning, and it makes her feel proud when she sees women promoted to senior-level positions.

According to Johnson, it is vital to have leaders with different opinions, backgrounds, and educations. Johnson explained that diversity in group leaders can promote good planning over leaders that think alike.

“I think that good leaders understand that, and I think it’s been brought to light more, and as we move forward, we will continue to diversify and make the Army Guard better,” said Johnson.

Craven grew up in an immigrant household where her parents spoke English as a second language, and she diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, making things especially difficult.

“Everyone has challenges thrown in front of them in life. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and you put in the time and produce quality output,” said Craven.

Craven explained societal norms in the past have put additional pressure on women, and even if they never expected to get to this rank, Johnson and Craven both overcame obstacles and are now leading the future of the Iowa National Guard.

“I don’t think success is really defined by your rank or if you made CEO within an organization. You know you define your own success, what is it, and what does it take to get you there,” said Craven.