Iowa National Guard deploying soldiers in July

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa National Guard will be deploying units from all over the state overseas in the coming months.

According to a release from the Iowa National Guard, the units will be deployed as part of ongoing operational requirements, with about 330 souldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, being deployed to in support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The 194th Field Artillery has units from Iowa and Minnesota. Near the end of July, soldiers from the Iowa National Guard will depart from Spencer, Estherville, Charles City, Fort Dodge and Johnston, Iowa while about 70 Minnesota Army National Guard Soldiers will deploy from Alexandria, Minn.

In addition, another 400 Iowa National Guard Soldiers have received mobilization orders. They will support NATO’s ongoing Kosovo Force mission in the Republic of Kosovo. Those Iowa units include the following:

Headquarters, 1st Squadron, 113th Calvary Regiment, Sioux City, Iowa

Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Calvary Regiment, Johnston, Iowa

Headquarters, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Boone, Iowa

Company D (MI), 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Johnston, Iowa

334th Brigade Support Battalion, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Johnston, Iowa

According to the Iowa National Guard, this will be the largest mobilization in support of KFOR since 2004.

Send-off ceremonies will be held in August and September for those heading to the Republic of Kosovo before the units travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas for final training and readiness checks. Soldiers are expected to be deployed for about one year.