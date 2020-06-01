Iowa National Guard calls up troops

Iowa (KCAU/WHO-TV) – The Iowa National Guard’s mobilized more than 300 citizen-soldiers over the weekend.

A send-off ceremony was held in Iowa Falls on Saturday. It was closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. Some 100 soldiers were leaving from Company C in Iowa Falls and will be sent later this summer to Kosovo.

Brigadier General Steve Kramer spoke to the citizen-soldiers during the send-off ceremony.

“You are the less than 1% of the American population that serves in uniform today,” Kramer said. “Thus, allowing all of us to continue enjoying the freedoms provided by those who served before us. It’s truly amazing when you think about that.”

The deployment is expected to last about a year.

Latest Stories