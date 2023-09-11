POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO)– A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving semis Saturday in Poweshiek County.

It happened near Brooklyn just after 11:30 in the morning, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A motorcyclist was traveling east on I-80 when he ran into the back of a semi-truck and was thrown off his bike. He was then hit by another semi.

The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Jon Bryan of West Terre Haute, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.