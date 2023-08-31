ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A northeast Iowa man died Wednesday in a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened around 6:49 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 76 and Sandhill Road, southeast of Waukon. A truck pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on Highway 76 when it left the roadway to make a U-turn to the south. A motorcycle, also traveling north, struck the trailer the truck was towing and its rider was thrown from the bike.

The crash report from the ISP said the motorcyclist, 60-year-old Kerry Gene Nuehring of Waukon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not list any injuries for the truck driver, 32-year-old Cody Bauer of Dubuque.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.