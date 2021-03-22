Iowa mother, son charged for their roles in the US Capitol Riot on January 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Des Moines man is facing 13 federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th riot in the US Capitol while his mother is facing five federal charges of her own. Deborah and Salvador Sandoval, Jr were indicted last week in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Federal authorities have said a tip led them to identify the Sandovals in security footage from inside the US Capitol on January 6th. Salvador Sandoval, Jr. can be seen in the video assaulting members of the DC Metropolitan Police force.

Salvador Sandoval, Jr. is facing 13 charges including:

Civil Disorder (three counts)

Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct

Engaging in Physical Violence

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Deborah Sandoval is charged with:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly Conduct

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

More than 300 individuals have been charged with taking part in the riot at the US Capitol. Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building after Trump spoke at a rally where he repeated lies to the crowd, claiming he had lawfully won the 2020 election. There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud that would overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Sandovals are both out of custody as they await trial. Another Des Moines man, Doug Jensen, remains in federal custody for his prominent role in the riot.