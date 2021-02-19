Iowa mother, son arrested for actions at U.S. Capitol riots

In this Jan. 19, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Capitol Police say they are stepping up security at Washington-area transportation hubs and taking other steps to bolster travel security for lawmakers. The moves come as Congress continues to react to this month’s deadly assault on the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A mother and son were arrested Friday on federal warrants and face charges stemming from the Capitol riots on January 6.

According to a release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, Iowa, were arrested on federal warrants by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Des Moines Resident Agency.

The federal charges against Deborah Sandoval include:

• Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without

Lawful Authority

• Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government

• Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

The federal charges against Salvador Sandoval Jr. include:

• Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement

• Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without

Lawful Authority

• Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. made an initial appearance in federal court

Friday. You can view more Capitol breach cases here.