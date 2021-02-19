Iowa mother, son arrested for actions at U.S. Capitol riots

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A mother and son were arrested Friday on federal warrants and face charges stemming from the Capitol riots on January 6.
According to a release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, Iowa, were arrested on federal warrants by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Des Moines Resident Agency.
The federal charges against Deborah Sandoval include:
• Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without
Lawful Authority
• Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government
• Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
The federal charges against Salvador Sandoval Jr. include:
• Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement
• Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without
Lawful Authority
• Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. made an initial appearance in federal court
Friday. You can view more Capitol breach cases here.