Iowa mother and son plead not guilty to US Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (WHO) — A mother and son from central Iowa who face charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 are pleading not guilty.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Friday.

Salvador Sandoval Jr. is facing 13 charges including:

Civil Disorder (three counts)

Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct

Engaging in Physical Violence

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Deborah Sandoval is charged with:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly Conduct

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

The Sandovals are expected to be back in court on May 13. For now, they remain out of custody.