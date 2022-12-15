WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHO) — Minutes before a Des Moines woman was to begin her trial for her actions in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, she decided to enter a guilty plea.

Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty Wednesday to entering and remaining in a restricted building. That charge carries a maximum of one year in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.

In the plea agreement, the prosecutors calculated an estimated guideline range for her sentencing based on the level of the offense and other factors. It was determined the sentencing guideline range is 0 months to 6 months. If the court imposes a fine, the range was estimated between $200 and $9,500.

The court has the final say in what Deborah Sandoval’s sentence will be and is not bound to follow the guidelines in the plea agreement. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Deborah Sandoval had been set to stand trial alongside her son Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, in the case. He is charged with:

Civil Disorder (three counts)

Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct

Engaging in Physical Violence

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

After Deborah Sandoval’s guilty plea Wednesday, her son’s bench trial began. The state presented its case and rested the same day. His trial continues Thursday.