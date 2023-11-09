DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Waukee mother accused of killing her one-year-old son in August may use insanity and/or diminished responsibility as a defense in her December murder trial.

Yemissi Keto

The court documents were filed last week in the case of Yemissi Keto, 26. She is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Officers with the Waukee Police Department were called to a residence in the 200 block of NW Greenwood Place on August 31 on an unknown problem. When they arrived, a criminal complaint said they found a one-year-old boy unresponsive and without a pulse. Emergency medical crews tried to revive the child but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found several opened bottles of bleach and other cleaning substances and smelled a strong odor of bleach in the area where the boy’s body was located.

The complaint said during an interview with Keto, she admitted to investigators that she held the child on the ground and poured bleach over his face, then covered his mouth and nose with her hand, “causing him to suffocate and stop breathing.” She allegedly admitted she did so with the intent to kill the child.

Keto was arrested on September 15 and charged in her son’s death.

She has not waived her right to a speedy trial. Court records show her trial is scheduled to begin in Dallas County on December 11.