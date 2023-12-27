ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — An Ankeny mom is facing several charges after three of her minor children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.

On Dec. 7 officers with the Ankeny Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of April Colleen Brown, 40, in the 200 block of SW School Street after it was reported that drug paraphernalia was inside the home.

According to court documents, during the search officers seized several items that were consistent with drug paraphernalia use, and drug paraphernalia – including methamphetamine.

Officers also took cuttings of hair from three of Brown’s children, two 11-year-olds and one two-year-old, for drug exposure testing, the search warrant states. All three children tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine exposure. According to a criminal complaint, the two-year-old had exposure levels for methamphetamine that were greater than what the tests could read, which is over 20,000 pg/mg.

Brown has been charged with three counts of child endangerment – meth exposure. She was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday, but she has since been released on pretrial release. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 16. A no contact order has been filed that only allows Brown to have supervised contact with her three children.