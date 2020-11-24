Iowa minors cited for intentionally hitting, killing deer

POLK CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two minors from Polk County were cited for intentionally killing a deer on November 11.

According to a press release, State Park Ranger with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Jeff Poen was contacted by the Polk City Police Department regarding an incident where a pickup truck struck a tree after swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

Poen felt as if the evidence didn’t support their statement after reviewing the scene and police report, so he contacted an Iowa State Patrol investigator in the technical collision investigations unit for help.

The investigator reviewed the scene and evidence and also came to the same conclusion as Poen. He concluded the pickup was traveling an estimated 50-55 mph in a 35 mph zone when they hit a buck deer. Poen confronted the minor, and they confessed, according to a release.

The driver was charged with careless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, prohibited destruction acts, hunting on a game refuge, illegal taking of deer, and no deer license or tag. The fines are more than $900 total, and he will remain on his intermittent driver’s license until 18 years old.

The passenger was charged with hunting on a game refuse and restriction on taking game. The fines totaled nearly $350.

Both minors will lose their privileges to hunt and fish for a year and could face liquidated damages of up to $20,000.

State Conservation Officer for the Iowa DNR Aaron Arthur assisted with the case.