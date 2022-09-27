JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month.

Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session.

According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students saw the weapon but no one was threatened and it was never brandished. The Johnston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Due in part to that incident, officials have implemented a clear bag policy at all games and inside Dragon Stadium.

“After seeing a couple incidents here at the beginning of the school year and then anytime where you have an event with thousands of people there is room to improve safety,” said Lynn Meadows, the Director of Communications at Johnston Community School District. “So as part of our focus on safety, we decided to implement that clear bag policy to just increase safety at our stadium when we have thousands of people attending our football games.”