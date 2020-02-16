Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board vote to not expand the medical cannabis program for ADHD, panic disorders

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Patients who use medical cannabis are speaking out after an Iowa board rejected adding new disorders to the list of approved illnesses.

On Friday, The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted down the request to expand the state’s medical cannabis program to include patients who suffer from ADHD and certain panic disorders.

One woman, whose father uses medical cannabis, made the argument THC is safer than taking prescription drugs.

“He would have died had he not gotten off the opioids and the alcohol and gotten to rehab and gotten on the THC. That is what saved his life,” said Hannah Van Houten, pharmacy technician.

Several folks also spoke out about raising the limit on the amount of THC in medical cannabis.

However, the board still stands by its previous recommendations.

“We don’t want to allow a level that is unsafe for the public obviously. So that is why I take their recommendation very seriously,” said Rep. Steven Holt (R-Denison).

Last year, Governor Reynolds vetoed a bill to raise the THC cap to 25 grams over 90 days.

However, lawmakers are considering six different bills that could change Iowa’s medical marijuana law.