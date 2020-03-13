Iowa man’s mobile barbershop dream becomes reality

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — William Burt of Waterloo can now legally operate his barbershop on wheels, after Governor Kim Reynolds signed it into law Tuesday afternoon.

Burt got the idea while serving time in prison, where he worked as a barber. Legislators said this legislation is more than barbershops and haircuts, but about second chances. The bill received unanimous support in both the House and Senate.

“We’re here today because of the determination and the passion of William Burt,” Reynolds said. “He had a really good idea to serve his community, to bring his mobile barber shop to under-served people in the city of Waterloo, children of low-income households, veterans with disabilities or really anyone without access to a barber.”

State code had required barbershops to be stationary, but now Burt’s business can take off on the road. He said he was in “tears of joy” Tuesday.

“When I started this mission I didn’t see myself being the voice that everyone is telling me, and I still have a hard time believing that,” he said to reporters.