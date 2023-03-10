DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — An 18-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he pointed a gun at another person, then left the firearm in a Burger King women’s restroom.

Damarius Joyce faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, court records showed.

Damarius Joyce (photo: Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue in reference to an assault with a weapon, according to arrest affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege Joyce “knowingly and willingly” had a loaded gun that he pointed at a victim. “The victim was placed in fear for his life” when Joyce produced the gun and pointed it at him, affidavits showed.

Joyce left before officers arrived, according to affidavits, but the victim identified him to officers.

Joyce “quickly ran into Burger King, 2202 Rockingham Road,” which can be seen from where the victim was. Officers allege they saw Joyce enter the Burger King and run into the women’s restroom, and that Joyce “was the only one to enter the business at the time.”

After Joyce was secured in the back of a squad car, a gun was found inside the restroom.

“Officers checked the business’s security cameras, and you see (Joyce) entering the business holding his waistband, which is a common area to place a firearm. When (Joyce) exited the females restroom he was not holding his hand in the front of his pants around his waist band as he did when he entered,” officers alleged in affidavits.

Joyce has a previous conviction of reckless use of a firearm – serious injury – on April 22, 2022, affidavits said.

Joyce, who is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 17 in Scott County Court.