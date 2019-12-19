Iowa man who tore down, burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to prison

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) – A man has been imprisoned for burning an LGBTQ flag that was flying at a church in central Iowa.

Court records say 30-year-old Adolfo Martinez of Ames was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for the hate crime of arson and given a year for reckless use of explosives or fire and 30 days for harassment. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He’d been arrested in June.

He’s said he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ in Ames and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.