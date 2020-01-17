Iowa man who had nearly 200 cats takes plea agreement

MADRID, Iowa (AP) – A man charged with animal neglect after a rescue group removed nearly 200 cats from his central Iowa property is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

Polk County court records say 66-year-old Dennis Carlson entered a written Alford plea of guilty Jan. 9 on one count of animal neglect, death or serious injury. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

The cats and nearly 200 cat carcasses were discovered last spring in several buildings at the property, which sits a little more than a mile southeast of Madrid.

