Iowa man who beat to death, beheaded rabbit gets 2 years

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who beat to death and beheaded a rabbit at an animal shelter in Des Moines has been given a two-year sentence.

Court records say Bobby Carothers pleaded guilty last month to animal torture and requested immediate sentencing. Staffers at the Animal Rescue League shelter identified Carothers as being the last visitor in the building on Dec. 15.

The records say that as Carothers left he told one of the staffers that he was having rabbit stew that night. A short time later employees found the dead rabbit, Petunia.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.