Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal

In this undated photo provided by Matt Stokes is a mobile phone selfie Stokes took of himself and his emotional support coyote Drifter. Stokes is trying to regain custody of Drifter that he says has become his emotional support animal. Stokes told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that Drifter is a youngster who was left by a coyote family that had dug a den this past spring in his backyard on the outskirts of Waterloo. Stokes was suffering from a bone infection in a foot and was in danger of losing it and says Drifter kept him going. (Matt Stokes via AP)

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa man is trying to regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal.

Matthew Stokes told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that Drifter is a youngster who was left by a coyote family that had dug a den this past spring in his backyard on the outskirts of Waterloo.

Stokes was suffering from a bone infection in a foot and was in danger of losing it.

He says Drifter kept him going.

The pup was corralled by a neighbor while roaming the area and placed with a wildlife rehabilitation agency.

Stokes is considering seeking a federal license to keep a dangerous animal.