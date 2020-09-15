Iowa man suspected of killing woman pleads not guilty

This undated booking photo provided by the Webster County Jail shows Mark Russell. Russell is charged with murder in the slaying of Angela McLeod. (Webster County Jail via AP)

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s mother in Fort Dodge earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

The Messenger reports that 29-year-old Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, pleaded not guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the January beating death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod.

Police were called to McLeod’s home on Jan. 20 for a domestic dispute report and found her gravely injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say in court documents that they believe Russell used a golf club to beat McLeod.

Russell was found competent to stand trial in May following treatment for mental illness. Russell’s lawyer says his client has a history of schizophrenia.