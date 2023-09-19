DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to solicit sexual acts from a minor.

Early Tuesday morning Adam George Schlenker, 44, was arrested for an incident that happened sometime between Jan. 2020 and Dec. 2021. According to a criminal complaint, Schlenker offered to beat a difficult of a video game for the minor victim in exchange for a sexual act.

Schlenker has been charged with lascivious acts with a child – solicitation in connection to the incident.

According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Schlenker has been convicted of similar charges out of state in the past. Schlenker was convicted of sexual abuse of children in 2005 and dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts in 2014.

Schlenker is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 29.