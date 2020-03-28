Iowa man shares his experience with COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – As Iowa reports new cases of COVID-19 and related deaths, a man from West Des Moines recounted his experience with the virus.

Matthew McCauley said he tested positive for the virus after experiencing several days of worsening symptoms like a fever, cough, shortness of breath and headaches.

The 35-year-old thought he had the flu until the symptoms began resembling those of the coronavirus, symptoms he says he won’t soon forget.

“There was pretty much every symptom you have seen on the media, I had. I was experiencing a fever of over 100 degrees for probably 6-10 days. Body aches joint aches really bad. If you were to take my elbow my ankles were bad. Even taking loads of laundry form my mudroom to my laundry left me short of breath. I would have night sweats,” said Matthew McCauley.

McCauley said he underwent extensive testing at UnityPoint’s Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines and waited nearly a week before he received confirmation he had the virus.

McCauley has been quarantined for nearly three weeks. After waking up with a sore throat Friday morning, he says he plans to spend seven more days in his home.,