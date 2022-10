CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Simon Turnstall, 66, died of natural causes while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. He was pronounced dead around 11:14 p.m. on October 21.

Turnstall was serving a life sentence that began on March 31, 1987 for first-degree murder from Woodbury County.