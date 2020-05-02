Iowa man sentenced to prison on fraudulent investment scheme, ordered to pay $2 million in restitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Fairfield, Iowa, man has been sentenced to prison for a fraudulent investment scheme and ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution charges to his victims.

Bruce Arthur Hauptman, 67, formerly from Fairfield, was recently sentenced to 42 months in federal prison following a joint investigation by the Iowa Insurance division’s Fraud Bureau and of Investigations. Along with the prison sentence, Hauptman was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of $2.158 million in restitution to multiple victims.

His sentence comes after his plea hearing where he pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in November 2019.

The investigation into Hauptman’s actions began in 2016 by Fraud Bureau special investigators following a complaint made to the Iowa Insurance Division. During the investigation, it was discovered that Hauptman, who was formerly a licensed securities agent, had convinced several individuals within his social circle to invest money with him through promissory notes in businesses he owned with the promise of significant returns on their investment and equity in his companies.

According to a recent press release, over time the investors were no longer receiving payments, and Hauptman became unresponsive to requests to return money. The investigation discovered that the money Hauptman received through the promissory notes was being used to fund personal living expenses including multiple mortgages, vehicles, and credit cards.

“This was a long case with many individuals from multiple agencies doing good work to make sure that justice was served. The Iowa Insurance Division is here to help protect Iowans against fraudsters like Mr. Hauptman,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “It’s important for Iowans to double-check before they invest and understand what is being purchased, not just relying on any advice provided by unregistered or unlicensed individuals. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is.”

Prior to Hauptman’s conviction, the Iowa Insurance Division’s Enforcement Bureau filed administrative charges in 2018 against Hauptman for violations of Iowa’s securities laws. For those charges, Hauptman was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $235,000 for failing to pay $138,000 in restitution to Iowans to resolve claims of selling unregistered securities, selling securities as an unregistered agent, using dishonest or unethical practices in the securities business, and omission of material facts.

The Iowa Insurance Division ordered Hauptman to cease and desist from offering or selling unregistered securities agent, investment adviser, or as an investment adviser representative in Iowa.

In June 2018, Hauptman also received an order and civil fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Iowans with information about insurance or investment fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.