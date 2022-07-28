COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for sex trafficking teenagers.

The United States Attorney’s Office said in a release that Jesse Cody, 34, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced for allegedly sex trafficking two teenagers in Iowa and Nebraska.

The release stated that Cody was previously convicted of trafficking an 18-year-old who was in foster care. The teen testified that Cody allegedly forced her to have sex with men for money that would go to Cody. If she refused, she said he would then beat, rape, and choke her to get her to comply.

He was also convicted of trafficking a 19-year-old college student from Omaha. The release stated that Cody introduced her to sex trafficking by misleading her and allegedly promising that she would make a lot of money and lead an extravagant lifestyle. In the end, Cody took most of the money for himself, the release said.

Cody was federally sentenced in Council Bluffs to 16 years in prison. After release, he must serve a five-year term of supervised release as well as register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Omaha Police Department.