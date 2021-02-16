Iowa man sentenced to over two years in prison for assaulting girlfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison after hitting his girlfriend multiple times, knocking her unconscious.

According to a release, Marshall Kapayou, 37, of Tama, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 29, 2020, guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

In a plea agreement, Kapayou admitted that during the evening of May 16, 2020, the victim and Kapayou’s got into his car after they had been drinking. While in the car, Kapayou began arguing with his girlfriend, which then became physical. Kapayou began to hit the victim with his fists multiple times, primarily around her head. A bystander reported the assault to the police. After police responded, they observed the victim lying on her back, unconscious, in the car, bleeding from her injuries. Blood was in the car, as well as on Kapayou’s t-shirt and pants. The girlfriend was taken to a hospital and received treatment for her injuries over the course of the next three days.

Kapayou was sentenced to 27 months in prison in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He was ordered to pay $11,108.17 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kapayou is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.