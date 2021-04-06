Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for intentional hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man will spend up to 50 years in prison for intentionally running down and killing Lauren Rice last year.

Jason Sassman was given the sentence on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the death of 38-year old Rice.

The DMACC instructor was walking her dog when Sassman intentionally ran them down, killing them both.

Police say Sassman was high on meth at the time and believed people were “after him”.

Sassman was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.