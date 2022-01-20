ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a 2020 crash that killed three people by driving drunk and the wrong way on a rural highway.

The Ames Tribune reports that 27-year-old Spencer Bultman, of Hampton, was sentenced Tuesday after he had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle.

Investigators say Bultman was drunk and driving his pickup the wrong way in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Alden when he crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

The crash killed 44-year-old SUV driver Cristy Gutierres, her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mario Zubia, and Gutierres’ 10-year-old son Jesse “Alex” Gutierres. Gutierres’ 6-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash.