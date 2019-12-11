Iowa man sentenced to 14 years for violently hijacking web domain name

(KETV) – An Iowa man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for a violent plot to hijack a domain name.

27-year-old Rossi Adams II serving that time for one count of interference with commerce by threats and violence.

In 2017, Adams recruited a man to break into the home of Ethan Deyo, of Cedar Rapids, leading to violence.

Adams had a successful social media company called “State Snaps” that featured what authorities called crude behavior from Iowa State University students.

Wanting to expand his online brand, Adams tried to buy the domain “doitforstate.com” which had been purchased by Deyo.

The Cedar Rapids man refused to sell, eventually leading Adams to attempt to take the domain name by force.

Adam’s accomplice is already serving 20 years in prison.