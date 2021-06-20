Iowa man sentenced to 10 years in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-13) — An Ankeny man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend last August has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Donault Logan pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver in the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Mia Holmes.

Logan was 18 years old when police say he accidentally shot Holmes in a hotel room at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny in August 2020. Neither she nor her unborn child survived the shooting. Logan admitted he was there to sell marijuana, according to court documents.

Logan was sentenced to five years in prison for each charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.