Iowa man sentenced for using cattle loans on home improvement, gambling, alcohol

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to prison for using federal loan money to purchase alcohol and go gambling when it was intended for purchasing cattle.

Briar Detwiler, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. He was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

Records show that the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency approved Detwiler’s loan request for $50,000 to purchase 50 beer calves in December 2017.

Detwiler then received a $9,000 disbursement of the loans which he spent on items for his home. After Detwiler received the remaining $41,000, he spent $32,230 on cattle and spent the remaining funds on gambling, food, and bars.

According to documents Detwiler admitted to spending proceeds from cattle sales in a casino and bars instead of making payments on his loan.

Detwiler was ordered to pay $52,684 in restitution to the Farm Service Agency and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after serving 10 months in prison.