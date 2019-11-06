Iowa man sentenced for torturing family dog

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail — all but seven days of it suspended — for torturing the family dog and making his children watch a video of the torture.

The Buchanan County prosecutor’s office says in a news release that 42-year-old Jason O’Neil Johnson, of Independence, was sentenced Tuesday. He was found guilty by a jury in August of animal torture.

Johnson will spend only seven days in jail if he successfully completes a year of probation, psychological evaluation and treatment and 16 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Johnson held down the dog, named Daisy, in May and repeatedly beat her with a belt and closed fists for chewing on a pair of sunglasses he had left out. Johnson made his son record the beating to send to his other children, whom he blamed for failing to securely kennel the dog.

Latest Stories