Iowa man sentenced for selling heroin to another who died of overdose

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dubuque man has been sentenced for more than 16 years in federal prison for selling heroin.

Michael Stevenson, 29, from Dubuque, was sentenced Monday in district court in Sioux City, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A jury found Stevenson guilty on April 25 on five counts of conspiracy and distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

During the trial, evidence was presented that showed he intentionally conspired to distribute crack cocaine from January 2017 to September 2017.

During his dealings, Stevenson reportedly sold drugs to Adam Birch, who died of a drug overdose on February 2, 2017. Police found more than 300 text messages, most being drug-related, to Stevenson. He reportedly provided Birch with the heroin the day before he died and continued to sell heroin and crack cocaine after Birch’s death.

Stevenson admitted during the trial to dealing drugs for two to three years, even traveling to Chicago to get re-supplied with drugs.

In addition to dealing drugs, the judge found Stevenson obstructing justice by threatening a witness and lying to the jury. The judged increased Stevenson’s sentence based on the death of Birch and that Stevenson continued to sell after Birch died.

Stevenson was sentenced to 200 months and a fine of $500. He is ordered to pay $13,194.59 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Latest Stories