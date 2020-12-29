Iowa man sentenced for selling cocaine near college

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Waterloo man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for selling cocaine near a college.

Derrick White, 28, of Waterloo, Iowa, was given a prison term after pleading guilty to distributing a controlled substance near a college in Dubuque, which is a protected location, on May 8, 2020, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said when White sold the cocaine, he was on federal supervised release for distributing a controlled substance near a playground and middle school in 2017.

White was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment for the offense and sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment consecutively for his supervised release revocation. He will be on supervised release for nine years after his prison term.