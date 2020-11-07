Iowa man sentenced for selling cocaine, machine guns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man who sold cocaine and firearms, including a machine gun with an integrated silencer, to another drug dealer was sentenced today to serve thirty years in federal prison.

According to a release, Raven Damien Meader Burkhow, 26, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a January 17 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of use and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of machine guns, and possession of an unregistered pipe bomb.

Evidence at sentencing and prior hearings showed that Burkhow sold cocaine on five occasions to a confidential informant, who Burkhow knew to be a drug dealer. After one such transaction, Burkhow offered to sell the informant a pipe bomb. Burkhow also sold a gun without a serial number, otherwise known as a “ghost gun,” with a silencer and a machine gun with an integrated silencer to the informant.

Burkhow sold the cocaine and guns from the doorway of his apartment building located in downtown Cedar Rapids. Law enforcement officers searched Burkhow’s apartment and seized twenty firearms, including machineguns, a sawed-off shotgun, and a pipe bomb. They also found cocaine, thirteen silencers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his apartment.

Burkhow was also ordered to forfeit $177,720 in cash, six gold bars valued around $5,522.50, firearms, and ammunition, which were seized in connection with the case.

Burkhow was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Burkhow was sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Burkhow is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

