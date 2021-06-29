Iowa man sentenced for printing own money, attempting to buy vehicles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Linn County was sentenced in Sioux City to two years in prison for attempting to buy vehicles with fake money.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Peter Hobert, 23, of Lisbon, was sentenced to prison after a guilty plea involving counterfeit currency after purchasing printers and counterfeiting materials at Wal-Mart.

Hobart admitted he intended to defraud a victim during a plea agreement. He said he tried to use counterfeit money to buy a Dodge Charger, Jeep, and water skis.

At the sentencing, the victim claimed he left the transaction, and Hobart threatened to put a bullet in the victim if he didn’t return to the transaction. He also said he knew all about the victim and could kill his family.

Hobart was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment and fined $100. He is ordered to pay $650.15 in restitution to the victim. He will be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence.