WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man who was sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography apologized to an FBI agent during his sentencing trial.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Brady Vandemark, 37, pleaded guilty on October 14, 2021, and was sentenced on March 2, 2022, to 11 years in prison.

Vandemark took a plea agreement in which he admitted to distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

The release indicated that Vandemark had a collection of over 100,000 images, some of which had depicted minors under the age of 12.

While on pretrial release, Vandemark cut off his monitor and ran from law enforcement. Months later, he was found in a relative’s home. The release stated he was hiding in a closet behind a fake wall with a loaded rifle.

Law enforcement officials took Vandemark into custody after a ‘lengthy stand-off’ in which he made threats to end his own life. The release noted that he was taken into custody without anyone being harmed, and Vandemark apologized at the sentencing hearing to an FBI agent. He said the agent on the scene “saved his life that day.”

According to the release, Vandemark was sentenced in Sioux city to 132 months in prison and was ordered to pay $44,000 in restitution to victims in this case. He also must serve a 5-year term of supervised release upon completion of the 11-year sentence.

Vandemark is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be moved to federal prison.

This case was part of the Project Safe Childhood.