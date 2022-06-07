DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Johnston man was sentenced on June 3 for Making a Destructive Device and Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm.

Chad Allen Williams, 47, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the manufacturing of explosives found in Ankeny in 2021. Williams pleaded guilty to these charges on January 20.

Williams was arrested on June 18, 2021 for detonating homemade explosives in the middle of the road on Southeast Waywin Drive in Ankeny on May 12 and June 7 of 2021. A third explosive device was also found on the same street on June 9, 2021 by a 9-year-old girl at the time. The third explosive was disarmed before it could be detonated.

No injuries or property damage were reported from these explosives.

As a result of a search warrant at Williams residence on June 18, 2021, law enforcement officers located controlled substances and items consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices, including the specific explosive devices located in Ankeny.

Officers also found a loaded Ruger, Model P89, nine-millimeter pistol in William’s vehicle. He was not allowed to posses a firearm as he admitted to being a user of methamphetamine.