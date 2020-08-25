Iowa man sentenced for filing false tax returns

GILMORE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who ran a tax return preparation business in north-central Iowa has been sentenced after helping file false returns.

David Miller, 52, will serve more than one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent income tax returns and three counts of receiving stolen government money or property.

In a plea agreement, Miller admitted that he owned and operated a tax return preparation business. He further admitted that while operating that business, he prepared fraudulent income tax returns. The fraudulent returns that Miller prepared between 2011 and 2016 resulted in a total loss to the government of $125,954.

Miller also stole money from his clients by depriving them of part of their tax refunds and failed to report the stolen funds as income, which resulted in an additional tax obligation for himself of $30,752.

In his plea agreement, Miller agreed to pay a total of $156,706 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He will also pay restitution to the victims and serve a two-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

Miller will report the Bureau of Prison’s as directed by the United State Marshals Service.

