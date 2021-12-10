FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Fort Dodge man was sentenced to more than fives years in prison for failing to register himself as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Duane Levering, 36, a convicted sex offender, was sentenced on Thursday. Levering received 65 months in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

Levering was previously convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in 2005. Levering knew he was required to register and update his residence information as a sex offender. He was later caught living in the attic of a home in Fort Dodge, unregistered.

Levering has an extensive criminal history, including two prior federal convictions for failure to register as a sex offender, serious assault, aggravated assault, and multiple convictions for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, eluding police, failure to obey police, and theft.

Levering is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.