Iowa man sentenced for enticing child through instant messaging app

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for enticing a minor for sexual activity.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathan Landrum, 40, of Carnarvon, was convicted of enticement of a minor.

Landrum admitted during a plea agreement that in April 2020, he knowingly enticed a 12-year-old child to his apartment for sexual activity through Facebook Messenger. He tried to get the child to send him sexual pictures and invited the child into his bedroom where he intended to engage in sexual activity with the child. Sperm cells closely matching Landrum’s sperm cells were found on the child’s underwear through DNA testing.

Landrum was sentenced to 168 months imprisonment and a 6-year term of supervised release following prison.