FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Fort Dodge man was sentenced for allegedly distributing 45 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Demarcus Foy, 31, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

The release indicated that evidence presented during the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from April 2015 to June 2020, Foy along with other individuals distributed more than 45 kilograms (around 99 pounds) of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge and Mason City areas.

It was also stated that during 2019, Foy distributed a total of four ounces of methamphetamine, on four separate occasions, to people cooperating with and under the supervision of Fort Dodge law enforcement.

The release specified that Foy often received anywhere from six to ten pounds of methamphetamine at a time from his source, which he then used to distribute.

According to the release, Foy was sentenced to 252 months (about 21 years) in prison and must serve a five-year term of supervised release following the completion of the prison term.

Foy remains the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transferred to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa DCI laboratory.