MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mason City man was sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin with his son.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Charleton Maxwell, 60, of Mason City was found guilty by a jury in July 2021 of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

Trial evidence showed that Maxwell and his son, Antione Maxwell, conspired to distribute copious quantities of meth and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020.

The release indicated that testimony showed the Maxwell’s were involved in a long-term conspiracy to distribute pounds of meth and heroin, along with others who were not identified.

Antione Maxwell is set to be sentenced at a later date, according to the release.

Charleton Maxwell was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 210 months (about 17 and a half years) in prison and must serve a 4-year term of supervised release.