Iowa man sentenced after sending video of teenager being raped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man who distributed videos online depicting the sexual abuse of children, including one in which a male teenager was lying face down and sexually assaulted, was sentenced November 5 to more than twenty years in federal prison.

According to a release, Kelby Fowler, age 31, from Traer, Iowa, received the prison term after a pleading to distribution and possession of child pornography.

At the guilty plea, Fowler admitted he distributed and possessed child pornography, including a depiction of a minor who had not yet attained 12 years of age. Fowler possessed multiple videos showing children being sexually assaulted or raped. In an interview with law enforcement, Fowler also admitted to previously sexually assaulting a young child for whom he babysat.

Fowler was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Fowler was sentenced to 252 months’ imprisonment and fined $200. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term and register as a sex offender.

Fowler is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

