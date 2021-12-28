CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa announced the sentence for Kendell Lamont Thomas, 47, of Dubuque, Iowa, on Monday.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Thomas said in a plea agreement that he conspired with his daughter to distribute more than 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting around 1,000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.