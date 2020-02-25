Iowa man rescued after breaking through lake ice

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (AP) – Nearly 30 people joined forces to help an ice fisherman who’d plunged into the frigid water of Lake Wapello in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says the man was packing up to leave the ice Monday evening when he broke through about 150 yards from shore. A man on shore saw what happened and called 911.

The first responders soon arrived and were able to get the man out of the water, back onto shore and then to a hospital. His name hasn’t been released. The lake sits a few miles west of Drakesville in Davis County.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.