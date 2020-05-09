Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Iowa man receives a postcard from 1987 after COVID-19 deep cleaning at his post office

Iowa News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – An Iowa man said he just received a postcard from his sister more than 32 years after she sent it!

His younger sister mailed it to him from Arizona in 1987.

Paul Willis, 76, said he went to check his mail, just like he does at noon every day, and saw the postcard in his mailbox.

Willis called his local post office and asked if they had any insight on how it ended up at his house.

The woman that he spoke to told him that many of the post offices were doing deep cleanings because of COVID-19, so they think it was just found.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss