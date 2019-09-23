Iowa man raises $1M for children’s hospital after request for beer money

AMES, Iowa (CNN) – A college football fan from Iowa who asked for beer money on national TV at the Iowa-Iowa State game has raised more than $1 million dollars.

On an ESPN ‘College Game Day’ broadcast, Carson King held up a sign in Ames saying ‘Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished’ and included his Venmo username. Within 30 minutes, he had raised $400.

When word got out King was going to donate the money to an Iowa Children’s Hospital, donations went through the roof.

Busch Beer and Venmo matched some of the money.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said they were overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.